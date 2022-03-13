National media meet Bhopal: Speakers promote solution-oriented journalism

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A national media conference was organised on the topic, 'Towards a prosperous India with solution-oriented media' at the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development Madhya Pradesh at Arera Hills here on Sunday.

The event was organised under the aegis of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalayaís media division and Mulyanugat Media Abhikram Sameeti in the memory of Professor Kamal Dixit on his first death anniversary.

Director general of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and chairman of Mulyanugat Media Abhikram Sameeti Sanjay Dwiwedi said mediaís primary role was to point out problems and provide solutions simultaneously.

We should take inspiration from our Vedas and ancient literature that appreciates and motivates us to question and dive deep into the same, trying to find solutions. Only then we can justify our role as media persons, he said.

At the inaugural session, National Convener Media Division Brahmakumaris BK Sushant, President of Bhopal Chapter Public Relations Society of India Pushpendra Pal Singh, journalist Rajesh Badal, Vice President of Mulyanugat Media Abhikram Sameeti Rajesh Rajore, HOD journalism department at MCU Rakhi Tiwari and several other keynote speakers expressed their views on the subject.

The members of Brahmakumaries including BK Awadhesh, BK Hema and BK Reena expressed their views at the event.

The young members of the organization presented dance performances at the programme.

