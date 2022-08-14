National Lok Adalat: Over 24k cases settled; Rs 47 crore awarded in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat settled 24277 cases awarding Rs 47 crore on Saturday in District and Sessions court. Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath inaugurated the National Lok Adalat.

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Corporation limited paid Rs 45 lakh to Sangita Shivhare after settling the case under Motor Vehicle Act. Her husband Budharao Shivhare died in a car accident. Her case was settled in Lok Adalat.

In matrimonial cases, 98 cases were settled. Maya Yadav Vs Ashok Yadav and Mina Raipuria Vs Dheer Singh were settled. In both cases, families were living separately for the last five years. Now, parties have entered into a compromise to live together.

According to DALSA, as many as 24,277 cases were settled. As many as 23029 pending cases were referred but only 2156 pending cases were settled.

At the pre-litigation stage, 58,905 cases were taken up and 22, 121 out of them were settled. Similarly, 978 motor vehicle claim and cheque bounce cases were settled. Twenty nine bank recovery matters were disposed off. As many as 103 Electricity cases were also disposed off.