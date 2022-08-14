e-Paper Get App

National Lok Adalat: Over 24k cases settled; Rs 47 crore awarded in Bhopal

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Corporation limited paid Rs 45 lakh to Sangita Shivhare after settling the case under Motor Vehicle Act. Her husband Budharao Shivhare died in a car accident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat settled 24277 cases awarding Rs 47 crore on Saturday in District and Sessions court. Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath inaugurated the National Lok Adalat.

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Corporation limited paid Rs 45 lakh to Sangita Shivhare after settling the case under Motor Vehicle Act. Her husband Budharao Shivhare died in a car accident. Her case was settled in Lok Adalat.

In matrimonial cases, 98 cases were settled. Maya Yadav Vs Ashok Yadav and Mina Raipuria Vs Dheer Singh were settled. In both cases, families were living separately for the last five years. Now, parties have entered into a compromise to live together.

According to DALSA, as many as 24,277 cases were settled. As many as 23029 pending cases were referred but only 2156 pending cases were settled.

At the pre-litigation stage, 58,905 cases were taken up and 22, 121 out of them were settled. Similarly, 978 motor vehicle claim and cheque bounce cases were settled. Twenty nine bank recovery matters were disposed off. As many as 103 Electricity cases were also disposed off.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kamal Nath forms 8-member committee to probe dam leak
article-image
HomeBhopalNational Lok Adalat: Over 24k cases settled; Rs 47 crore awarded in Bhopal

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Supreme Court issues directions to trial courts to safeguard victims

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Thane Creek gets 'RAMSAR' status; will boost tourism, create job opportunities

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

Mumbai Traffic Police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day, click here for details

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC

700 robbery at knifepoint: 5 men set free after 5 years by Bombay HC