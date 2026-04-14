National Human Rights Commission Seeks Report From MP Government, MEA | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks from Madhya Pradesh government, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Minority Affairs about the property of the state government situated in Mecca and Medina.

A Bench presided over by member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging mismanagement of the Bhopal Rubat properties, which are Waqf-linked accommodations historically meant for pilgrims from Bhopal undertaking Hajj.

According to the complaint, Mutawalli Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and local associate Sikandar Hafeez were accused of gross negligence and comm itting financial irregularities in managing the properties situated in Mecca and Medina.

The complainant alleged that the failure of the Mutawalli to properly represent the Waqf before Saudi authorities resulted in the loss of control over the properties, thereby depriving poor Hajj pilgrims of housing facilities traditionally meant for them.

The complaint further alleged illegal fund transfers from Medina Rubat, violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), lack of transparency in annual audits, and misuse of facilities for personal associates.

Seeking intervention, the complainant requested a high-level independent enquiry involving the Central Waqf Council and the Indian Embassy, removal of the present Mutawalli, a forensic audit of all foreign transactions, and diplomatic intervention for restoration of the pilgrims' rights.

Observing that the allegations prima facie raise issues of human rights violations, the NHRC directed issuance of notices to the chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, the principal secretary of the state revenue department, the secretary of union ministry of external affairs, the Chairman of the MP State Waqf Board, and the secretary of the union ministry of minority affairs.

The properties

The Commission has specifically directed the state authorities to examine whether the said properties were acquired by the government at the time of Partition in 1947, and if so, whether they are presently under state management. If not, authorities have been asked to clarify the irregularities involved.