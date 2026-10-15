National Green Tribunal Seeks Compliance Reports On Sewage Diversion, Lake-Zone Violations In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and Forest Department to submit compliance and action-taken reports within four weeks over allegations of untreated sewage entering Upper Lake, unauthorised construction in its vicinity and damage to trees. The directions were issued during a hearing on Thursday on a petition filed by Rashid Noor Khan. The next hearing has been scheduled for Dec 21.

During the hearing, the BMC informed the tribunal that work under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme to intercept and divert drains carrying sewage was underway and would be completed soon.The state government also sought additional time to submit its compliance report.

Tribunal bars unauthorised construction

The petitioner raised concerns over alleged unauthorised construction in the lake area. The BMC maintained that the ongoing work involved repairs to existing structures. The tribunal made it clear that unauthorised construction would not be permitted in the restricted zone and directed strict compliance with the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

Reports sought on tree damage, felling

The tribunal also examined allegations that trees had been damaged by drilling holes into their trunks and allegedly applying chemicals to dry them out. It stressed the responsibility of the Forest Department, BMC and tree officer to protect trees and take action against damage and illegal felling.

The NGT directed the Forest Department and BMC to submit action-taken reports within four weeks detailing tree damage, permissions granted for felling and compensatory plantation. It noted that the departments had failed to submit reports despite earlier directions. The tribunal directed the concerned departments to comply within the stipulated period.