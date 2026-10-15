MP Air Pollution Under NGT Scanner Ahead Of Winter, Tribunal Seeks Action Report In Two Weeks; Bhopal PM10 Falls, Indore Records Rise | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, directed all the concerned departments of Bhopal to submit detailed replies within two weeks on measures taken to control air pollution in Madhya Pradesh.

It stressed strict compliance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, state regulations and Supreme Court orders, particularly during festivals.

The directions were issued on Tuesday in Original Application of Rashid Noor Khan vs State of Madhya Pradesh and Others, and uploaded on Wednesday.

Advocate of the applicant, Harshvardhan Tiwari, confirmed that the bench called for enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), with corrective measures implemented according to air quality levels.

Authorities were also directed to ensure strict compliance with applicable regulations governing firecrackers to curb air and noise pollution during festivals. The next hearing is scheduled for November 18.

Bhopal PM10 levels decline 3%

Data presented before the tribunal showed that Bhopal's annual average PM10 concentration declined from 113 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023-24 to 110 in 2024-25, a reduction of around 3%. In contrast, Indore's levels increased from 99 to 108 micrograms per cubic metre during the same period.

Road dust identified as major pollutant

A source apportionment study identified road dust, vehicular emissions, construction activities and open waste burning as major pollution sources.

The tribunal stressed targeted action at pollution hotspots, suction-based road cleaning, proper management of roadsides and footpaths, vehicle emission control, construction waste management and prevention of open waste burning.

It also emphasised expanding continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) at suitable locations.

Compliance report before next hearing

The tribunal directed the respondents to submit detailed replies within two weeks and report compliance with its May 20, 2026, order. It also sought details of action taken on decisions of state-level and district-level committees.

The bench emphasised that planning alone was insufficient and called for effective ground-level implementation, regular monitoring and time-bound compliance.