National Green Tribunal Seeks Central Pollution Control Board And Mppcb Report On 11,000-Litre Milk Pouring In Narmada | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to submit a report and reply on whether pouring 11,000 litres of milk into the Narmada River was regulated by any guidelines. The tribunal also sought to know if guidelines are required, or if pouring milk during rituals causes pollution in the water.

The case has been preferred for the conservation of the Narmada river passing through Satdev and Bheruda villages in Nasrullaganj tehsil of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the NGT order, organisers of a religious gathering in Satdev Panchayat in Bheruda performed a puja and aarti of the holy river Narmada at the conclusion of the event, pouring 11,000 litres of milk and dropping 210 sarees into the river.

The complainant said that pouring milk into the river from Satdev violated the environment and its ecology. This will directly cause environmental damage, affecting fish and other aquatic organisms, and leading to water contamination.

Consequently, agricultural land near the banks will face pollution, and the drinking and irrigation water of other villages will become contaminated and unfit for use.