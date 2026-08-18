 National Green Tribunal Delhi Takes Cognisance Of E-Waste Disposal
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National Green Tribunal Delhi Takes Cognisance Of E-Waste Disposal

The NGT Central Zone Bench will hear an e-waste disposal case on August 31 after the Delhi bench transferred the matter. The petition alleges that only around 10% of Bhopal’s e-waste is scientifically processed, while the rest is handled informally. It highlights risks from toxic metals contaminating air, soil and groundwater.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
National Green Tribunal Delhi Takes Cognisance Of E-Waste Disposal
National Green Tribunal Delhi Takes Cognisance Of E-Waste Disposal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will hear e-waste disposal case on August 31 in Bhopal. The petition was filed in NGT Delhi, which has directed Central Zone of NGT, Bhopal to hear it.

The matter was heard by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and judicial member Dr A Senthil Vel.

As per applicant Nitin Saxena submission, media reports says that a substantial quantity of electronic waste (e-waste) is generated every day in Bhopal.

However, only about 10% of this waste is being scientifically processed and disposed of, while the remaining is being handled through unauthorised scrap dealers and informal recycling units in an unregulated and environmentally unsafe manner.

This situation constitutes not only a blatant violation of environmental laws and regulations but also poses a serious threat to public health.

The report specifically states that the open burning and dismantling of mobile phones, computers, and other electronic waste releases highly toxic substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium, and chromium, contaminating the air, soil, and groundwater.

Exposure to these hazardous substances is likely to cause neurological disorders in children, kidney diseases, respiratory illnesses, and several other serious health problems. The situation is effectively functioning as a silent killer.

The complaint alleged that a large quantity of e-waste is generated daily in Bhopal, yet only a limited amount undergoes scientific processing and disposal.

The remaining e-waste is disposed of or processed through unauthorised scrap dealers and informal recycling units.

Open burning or unscientific dismantling of electronic waste can lead to the emission of harmful metals and substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium. This poses a risk of contaminating air, soil, and groundwater, and adversely affecting public health.

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