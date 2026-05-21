National Green Tribunal Clears Way For Ayodhya Bypass Six-Lane Expansion | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, has cleared the six-lane expansion of Bhopal’s Ayodhya Bypass corridor, permitting the felling of 7,871 trees for the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) 10-lane road widening project between Asharam Tiraha and Ratnagiri Tiraha.

While allowing the project to proceed, the tribunal imposed strict environmental safeguards, including compensatory plantation of more than 80,000 trees, long-term monitoring of afforestation work and compliance with state environmental laws.

The order came in response to a petition filed by Bhopal resident Nitin Saxena, who had challenged the large-scale cutting of roadside trees and sought the redesigning of the alignment to minimise environmental damage.

The tribunal observed that infrastructure projects cannot be halted entirely if they comply with environmental norms and adopt mitigation measures.

Reports on CAMPA funds, plantation survival sought

The NGT directed NHAI to submit five-year details of funds deposited for compensatory plantation and afforestation in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has also been asked to provide data on utilisation of CAMPA and tree-felling compensation funds, along with plantation survival rates.

The reports must be submitted within three months. (CAMPA funds collected for compensatory afforestation after diversion of forest land for development projects). The tribunal also ordered 15-year monitoring of compensatory plantations by a multi-department technical committee.

Project meant to ease traffic, reduce accidents

The 16.5-km project will widen the existing stretch connecting NH-46 near Asharam Tiraha to NH-146 at Ratnagiri Tiraha into a six-lane corridor.

According to NHAI, the present road has exceeded its traffic capacity, with daily traffic already reaching nearly 42,748 Passenger Car Units (PCU), which is projected to rise beyond 67,000 PCUs by 2030.

The authority told the tribunal that the expansion is necessary to reduce congestion and improve connectivity towards Indore, Vidisha, Jabalpur and Gwalior routes.

Tree cutting has been reduced after review

During the hearings, the tribunal noted that the number of trees proposed to be cut was reduced following intervention by the Centrally Empowered Committee (CEC). Initially, nearly 9,946 trees were marked for felling.

After revising the design, reducing the median width from five metres to 1.5 metres and removing utility ducts, the number was brought down to 7,871.

The committee observed that any further reduction could compromise road safety standards prescribed under Indian Road Congress guidelines.

Compensatory plantations

As part of the compensatory afforestation plan, c has committed to planting more than 80,000 trees. Around 10,000 saplings will be planted along the project corridor, while nearly 70,000 trees will be planted in nearby areas, including Jhirniya and Jhagariyakhurd.

The plantation work will be maintained for 15 years under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

The tribunal directed that saplings should be at least six feet tall and planted with the onset of the monsoon after proper soil preparation.

Preference has been given to native species such as Neem and Mahua, while ornamental palm species have been discouraged.