National Games: Vanshika, Bhuraksha Win Gold In Wushu

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Vanshika and Bhuraksha won gold medals in wushu at the 37th National Games, Goa, according to infomation received on Friday. Bhurksha Dubey, displayed remarkable performance in the Taolu event and secured a gold medal. On the other hand, Vanshika Namdev clinched the gold in the Gunshu event. In the previous National Games held in Gujarat, Bhurksha won a silver and was recently honoured with the Vikram Award.

On the other hand, Vanshika has recently participated in the World Wushu Championship in Indonesia, and the Moscow Wushu Star Championship. The Wushu competition took place at Campal Open Ground in Panaji on Thursday. These athletes were coached by Sarika Gupta. Talking to Free Press, he said in this National Games, the state wushu team has secured a total of six medals, including three gold, two silver and one bronze.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)