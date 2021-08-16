National flag insult case: Congress MLA sits on dharna, demands action against BJP leaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Arif Masood along with his supporters on Monday staged a sit-in in front of Gandhi Statue at Minto Hall in Bhopal, accusing BJP of insulting the national flag in Agar-Malwa district on the occasion of Independence Day.

Masood demanded from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and National President of BJP JP Nadda on behalf of BJP, saying their party workers insulted the national flag.

A photo showing the BJP flag placed higher than the national flag has gone viral on social media. The photo is said to be of district BJP headquarters in Agar Malwa.

Masood said no flag, according to the flag code of India-2002, should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the national flag.

“The flag of BJP was above the national flag at the BJP office in Agar Malwa. It is an insult our national flag. We as citizens of the country will not allow anybody to insult our national flag,” Masood told journalists.

He added that action must be taken against the responsible persons. “A case of sedition must be registered against the responsible persons and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and national BJP president JP Nadda should apologize for the conduct of their party leaders,” Masood said.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:42 PM IST