National Epilepsy Day 2026 In Madhya Pradesh Sees 6 Lakh People Affected, Doctors Warn Against Dangerous Seizure Myths |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About six lakh people suffer from epilepsy in Madhya Pradesh. Despite medical advances, it continues to be surrounded by myths, fear and social stigma. Epilepsy is neither a supernatural condition nor a sign of mental weakness nor contagious, according to neurologists.

Anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and social isolation are common concerns.

Common natural items like camphor, eucalyptus, rosemary, sage and fennel are known to lower the seizure threshold or dangerously interfere with prescribed medications.

Misinformation a major challenge

Psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi said, “One of the biggest challenges is misinformation. Epilepsy is neither a supernatural condition nor a sign of mental weakness. It is not contagious.

Protect the person from injury, turn them onto their side when possible and seek emergency help if the seizure lasts more than five minutes.”

Genetic factors, trauma among causes

Neurologist Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Epilepsy can result from genetic factors, birth-related brain injury, head trauma, infections, stroke or brain tumours. Even blood clots also cause it. Sleeplessness exaggerates the condition.”

Road accidents linked to brain injuries

Dr Nirendra Rai, neurologist, said, “Brain injuries due to road accidents are one of the major causes of epilepsy cases. Patients should be immediately brought to doctors for medical treatment instead of applying traditional treatment.”

Misconceptions & facts about treatment according to neurologists

Smelling old shoes or socks: This widespread myth persists because most generalised seizures naturally stop on their own within one to two minutes, creating a false belief that the odour works.

Applying or consuming pigeon blood: There is zero scientific evidence behind this practice, and exposing a patient to raw animal blood introduces serious risks of bacterial or parasitic infections.

Other harmful first-aid myths: Placing metal keys in a person's hand, forcing water or objects into their mouth, or physically restraining them will not stop a seizure. Forcing items into the mouth can cause choking and lead to injuries.

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