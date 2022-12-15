National Billiards & Snooker C’ship 2022: City’s ace snooker player clinches bronze

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ace cueist of Bhopal has won a bronze medal in the six-red snooker event at the 89th National Billiards & Snooker Championship 2022 in Indore. Kamal will now stake his claim in 15-red snooker, which will begin on December 16.

Bhopal’s Vikram Awardee snooker player, Kamal Chawla, has won a bronze medal at a national snooker championship, and there he will play 15 red snooker events. Kamal Chawla is an Indian cueist, an amateur Snooker player. He has won 11 international medals. He became a world silver medallist once and a world bronze medallist three times. He has also won a gold medal with the Asian Team Snooker as the Indian Team Snooker Captain. Chawla has been employed with the Indian Railways since 2002.

Earlier, Kamal had been the national champion, and this is his 11th medal in the national championship. He made history when he won a bronze medal for his country in the inaugural Asian 6 Red championship.

