Nath In Congress, Not Joining BJP: Ex-Minister Verma

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma, a staunch supporter of former chief minister Kamal Nath, said Nath would not join BJP and was still in Congress party. “Nath is having talks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on some issue. He has family relation with Gandhi family. He is in Congress party,” Verma told media persons in New Delhi on Sunday. Responding to a query, Verma said, “At present, Nath is finalising the list for Lok Sabha election candidates.

He is working on caste equations and searching the best candidates for election”. Replying to another question, he said, “There is no such thought .. to join other party and leave Congress. Kamal Nathji never told anyone that he is going to join BJP.” Sajjan dismissed media speculations about former Congress president joining saffron party. To another query, Verma made his stand clear. “I am also incharge of party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Public meeting has been planned in Gwalior and Datia for which preparations are on”.

Ram flag hoisted

Shri Ram Flag has been hoisted at the residence of Kamal Nath in New Delhi, sources said on Sunday. However, there has been no explanation on the flag display either by Congress leaders or by Nath.

Kamal Nath caught between BJP & Congress

By showing his inclination to join the BJP, former chief minister Kamal Nath seems to have been caught between two hard rocks. On one side, many BJP leaders are against Kamal Nath’s possible entry into the party and at the same time, there are many Congress leaders who are not convinced with Nath’s initiative to switch over to the BJP.

Sources said there was a long discussion between Kamal Nath and Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. Rahul appealed to Nath not to desert the grand old party. Reportedly, Nath apprised Rahul how he is being ignored in Congress party. After the telephonic conversation between Rahul and Nath, the tunes of Nath supporters have also changed. It is learnt that as of now, the conversation is underway over the joining of Nakul Nath into the BJP. A person close to Nath says that Nath is contemplating on many options simultaneously.

Earlier, Nath spoke to media and said that so far he had no conversation with anyone and at present he was going to attend a ‘Tehravi’ programme. State leaders of BJP are not in favour of Nath joining BJP. Some leaders even called up BJP national president JP Nadda and requested him not to allow Nath entry into the party. They assured Nadda that even without Nath, BJP will be able to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Urban development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that for leaders like Nath, the doors of BJP are closed. However if Delhi leadership contemplates over the issue then he could not say anything. “In Madhya Pradesh, we have decided not to take Nath into the party,” he asserted.

In the meantime, BJP leader Tejinder Bagga said that for the killers of Sikhs and those who burnt the Gurudwara, the doors of BJP were never opened and nor will be opened.

Many MLAs of Nath camp unwilling to join BJP

Sources said that many leaders, who are supporters of Kamal Nath, are not interested in joining the BJP. Many Congress MLAs, loyal to Nath, don’t want to contest the election again by joining the BJP. In such a situation, Nath’s decision is becoming shaky.

There is pressure of ED, CBI, IT on Kamal Nath: Digvijaya Singh

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh said that like all, there is pressure of Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax on Kamal Nath. However Nath is not going to buckle under the pressure and he doesn’t feel that Nath will desert the party. He added that Congress has given all pivotal posts to Nath like Cabinet Minister in centre, Chief Minister (in Madhya Pradesh) and other important posts in organisation. Nath has always supported Congress and has remained a pillar of the party.