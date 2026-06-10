Natarajan's Forms Stands Cancelled, As EC Sticks To RO's Decision | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress did not get any relief after the Election Commission upheld the returning officer's decision on the cancellation of Meenakshi Natarajan's nominations on Wednesday.

Since the EC did not change the returning officer's decision, Natarajan's nominations stood cancelled.

After scrutinising the nomination forms, the returning officer issued a list of three candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats.

The list consists of three names: Tarun Chugh, Mahesh Kewat, and Rajneesh Agarwal.

Because there are three candidates for three seats, certificates for three members will be issued on Thursday after the last day of withdrawal of nomination forms.

A delegation of the Congress consisting of KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Randeep Surjewala, Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Vivek Tankha met the Election Commission in Delhi on Wednesday.

The EC did not give any reply. It indicated that the commission did not accept the Congress's demand.

The Congress had enough members in the assembly to win the RS seat, but the election became interesting after the BJP fielded a candidate for the third seat.

There would have been an election for the third seat, but after the cancellation of Natrajan's nominations, the possibilities for voting ended.

Congress has option to go to court

The Congress has the option to go to the court. According to the party's Rajya Sabha member, Vivek Tankha, the party will act only after receiving a formal letter from the Election Commission.

The party will decide whether it will go to the Supreme Court or to the High Court only after the EC's decision, he said.

May also go to President

The Congress legislators may meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and present their case. A plan is afoot in this direction. According to MPCC president Jitu Patwari, they will march at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.