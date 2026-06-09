Bhopal Municipal Corporation Faces Heat Over New Waste Rules Rollout | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The implementation of the newly introduced Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 came under scrutiny during a special meeting of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) council held at ISBT Council Hall on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Council Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi, saw a detailed presentation by waste management expert Atul Khare from the MP Urban Development Administration Department (UAD).

Khare explained key provisions of the rules, including mandatory segregation of waste into four categories, penalties for littering and open burning of waste, and compulsory processing of wet waste by bulk waste generators.

SC reprimand triggered action

The Solid Waste Management Rules-2026, issued by the Central government, came into force in the country on April 1. However, delays in implementation in several states prompted the Supreme Court to express dissatisfaction and direct strict enforcement of the rules.

Following the court's observations, the Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development Department instructed local bodies to launch awareness campaigns. The special council meeting was organised as part of this initiative.

Corporators question readiness

During the discussion, corporators challenged earlier claims by the municipal administration that Bhopal was fully prepared to implement the new regulations.

Members pointed out that many wards continue to face shortages of sanitation workers while garbage collection is frequently disrupted when vehicles break down. They mentioned inadequate sanitation staff and gaps in the existing waste management system.

Congress corporator Azizuddin sought clarity on additional charges and compliance requirements for bulk waste generators but did not receive a proper response.

Officials told the council that the BMC would soon prepare a five-year action plan to assess waste generation, disposal requirements and financial implications for the city.

Corporators speak on practical challenges

Mohd. Sarwar, representing Leader of Opposition Shabishta Zaki: Effective implementation will be impossible without action against polythene use.

Questioned claims of separate dry and wet waste collection. Said waste removed from drains often remains on roadsides for days.

Yogendra Singh Chauhan Guddu: Discussions on the new rules are meaningless without clarity on budget allocations and available resources. Garbage collection can stop for up to five days if vehicles conk out.

Vilas Rao Ghadge: Sanitation staff declining as waste generation continues to rise.

Devendra Bhargava: Supported rules and called for action against industries and bulk waste generators.

Devanshu Kansana: Criticised slow functioning, citing an incident where a storm-felled tree in his ward remained unattended for six days.

Rajendra Choukse: Highlighted poor sanitation arrangements in government housing complexes and a shortage of vehicles to handle waste from large residential clusters.

Mayor defends

Mayor Malti Rai said improving the night-time cleaning system was underway and maintained that corporators actively working in their wards were aware of the progress being made on the ground.

Key provisions of the new rules

Mandatory segregation of waste into four categories at source.

Penalties for littering and open burning of waste.

Advance notification to BMC for events with 100 or more attendees.

Mandatory wet waste processing by bulk waste generators (BWG).

Registration of BWG on a central portal.

Strict enforcement of single-use plastic ban.

Monthly cleanliness rankings of wards and development of zero-waste wards.

Awareness campaigns in schools and institutions to promote compliance.