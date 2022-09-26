Nasrullaganj: Man issues 53,000 fake birth certificates, held

Nasrullaganj / Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Nasrullaganj police have arrested a youth on charges of preparing fake birth certificates and issuing them to people, said the police on Monday.

The police added that the accused learnt the trick on the internet and issued close to 53, 000 fake birth certificates till date.

According to Nasrullaganj police, the matter came to light when a police complaint was lodged in Etawah, acting on which, the police arrested Shashank Giri from Balaghat. Giri told police that he had received the link to prepare the fake birth certificate from two men of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on the information, both the accused named Fardeen were arrested by the police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. During questioning, the two accused told police that the mastermind of this racket was Naveen Kumar (19), a native of Bihar. The police then nabbed the prime accused Kumar from Bihar.

When the accused Kumar was questioned, he told police that he was fascinated with cyber related works since childhood. Due to financial hurdles, he learnt software engineering on the internet.

After learning the trick, he prepared a website named crsor.gov.org. He added that he used to procure a birth certificate issued by any government hospital online and used to utilise the cut-paste technique to change the details of the certificate. He told the police that he issued 53,000 fake birth certificates and made quick money.

