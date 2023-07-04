Narsinghpur Shocker: Woman Clings To Bonnet As Cops Drive Car To PS

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman clung on to bonnet of a police vehicle to stop it. However, the cops had different idea. They continued to drive the car and applied the brakes only after reaching police station.The incident took place on Monday in Gotegaon area of Narsinghpur district. The cops were taking away the woman’s son, an alleged drug peddler, to police station when she in a bid to stop the car stood in front of it. As the car driver did not stop the vehicle, the women caught hold of the car’s bonnet and climbed atop it. The driver even then did not stop the car and drove to the police station with the woman clinging to the bonnet. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Three police personnel have been suspended in connection with the matter and a case has been registered against them, SP Amit Kumar said.

The police in Gotegaon area got a tipoff on Monday that illegal drugs suppliers were heading to the area. The police laid a trap and apprehended the two accused including Ranu.

As the cops were trying to bring the two accused to the police station, Ranu called up his mother, who runs a flower shop near Phuraha Chowk. Seeing her son being taken by police, the woman Came in front of the car to stop it. But as the driver did not stop it, the woman climbed atop the bonnet. The cop continued to drive the car with the woman holding tight to the bonnet.

The Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary shared the video of the incident terming it an act of ‘disgrace’ to Ladli Behna. “While the government is trying to cheat the Ladli Behna, the police are dragging the woman atop the car's bonnet to the police station. I demand high-level inquiry into the case,” he said.