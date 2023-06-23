Bhopal: Ex-BJP MLA Kunwar Dhruv Pratap Singh Joins Congress

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former BJP MLA Kunwar Dhurv Pratap Singh and BJP leader Shankar Singh Mahto joined the Congress party in the presence of former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh, at PCC, here on Friday. Earlier three more former MLAs of BJP had joined the Congress party.

The ex-MLA lashed against the BJP organisation and termed the local MLA from Vijayraghogarh Sanjay Pathak as ‘Duryodhan’. He also termed the BJP state unit as a ‘Dhritarashtra ’. He alleged that Katni district is seeing illegal mining on a large scale, but the people in Bhopal are turning a blind eye towards it. The BJP leader from Bahoriband assembly constituency Shankar Singh has also lashed at the BJP for ignoring the grassroots party workers.