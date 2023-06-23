 Bhopal: Ex-BJP MLA Kunwar Dhruv Pratap Singh Joins Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ex-BJP MLA Kunwar Dhruv Pratap Singh Joins Congress

Bhopal: Ex-BJP MLA Kunwar Dhruv Pratap Singh Joins Congress

The ex-MLA lashed against the BJP organisation and termed the local MLA from Vijayraghogarh Sanjay Pathak as ‘Duryodhan’.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former BJP MLA Kunwar Dhurv Pratap Singh and BJP leader Shankar Singh Mahto joined the Congress party in the presence of former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh, at PCC, here on Friday. Earlier three more former MLAs of BJP had joined the Congress party. 

The ex-MLA lashed against the BJP organisation and termed the local MLA from Vijayraghogarh Sanjay Pathak as ‘Duryodhan’. He also termed the BJP state unit as a ‘Dhritarashtra ’.  He alleged that Katni district is seeing illegal mining on a large scale, but the people in Bhopal are turning a blind eye towards it. The BJP leader from Bahoriband assembly constituency Shankar Singh has also lashed at the BJP for ignoring the grassroots party workers. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: City Swimmers Qualify For Senior Nat’l Swimming Competition

Bhopal: City Swimmers Qualify For Senior Nat’l Swimming Competition

Bhopal: Long-Standing Cataracts Push Class 8 Student To Hang Self

Bhopal: Long-Standing Cataracts Push Class 8 Student To Hang Self

Bhopal: Top State Shooters To Aim For World Championships, Asian Games Berths

Bhopal: Top State Shooters To Aim For World Championships, Asian Games Berths

Bhopal: 105 Road Rage Cases In Over A Month, Busy Areas Vulnerable

Bhopal: 105 Road Rage Cases In Over A Month, Busy Areas Vulnerable

Bhopal: 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023

Bhopal: 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023