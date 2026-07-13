Narottam Mishra Meets BJP Chief, To Join Ashutosh Tiwari's Datia Bypoll Nomination | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after meeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, former minister Narottam Mishra reached Delhi on Sunday and met BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Later, talking to the media, Mishra said he would accompany BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari during the filing of nomination papers for the Datia Assembly by-election.

Tiwari will file his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of the Chief Minister and other senior party leaders. Notably, Mishra played an important role in pacifying party workers who were protesting against the denial of the by-election ticket to him.

BJP leaders galvanise cadre in Datia

Meanwhile, BJP state in-charge Mahendra Singh, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Datia bypoll candidate Ashutosh Tiwari held a meeting with party workers in Datia on Sunday.

Singh exhorted party workers to ensure a historic victory for the party candidate by visiting every mohalla and winning every booth.

He informed workers that Tiwari would file his nomination papers on Monday. Before the filing of nomination papers, a nomination meeting will be organised.

It is the duty of party workers to make the victory historic, he said. Devda stressed that it is not an individual but the party and its workers that fight an election.

The party symbol, Lotus, is the actual candidate, and the hard work of party workers forms the basis of victory, he said. Addressing the workers, Tiwari said the guidance of Narottam Mishra had boosted his confidence during emotional moments.

Every party worker is a family member to me. Based on party workers, the party will register a historic victory in the Datia by-election, said Tiwari.

Uma praises Narottam Mishra

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, in a post on X, said Narottam Mishra's decision to accompany Ashutosh Tiwari during the filing of his nomination papers after the announcement of his candidature for the Datia by-election was an exemplary gesture.