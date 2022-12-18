Narmdapuram: Elderly couple charred to death in sleep

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was charred to death in sleep in Kharkali village of Bankhedi tehsil of Narmadapuram district, the police said on Sunday.

The police further said that the incident took place as the hut that the couple used to reside in, caught fire. The incident has sparked fear in the locality, theyadded.

According to Narmadapuram police, the untoward incident occurred on Saturday night, between 10.30 pm to 12 am. The incident came to light when the locals spotted the hut caught in flames.

The locals tried their best to put out the fire. The police were also informed, who rushed to the spot at 1.30 am who recovered the seared bodies of the man and his wife.

The names of deceased are Bihari Lal Kushwaha (65) and his wife Sundar Bai Kushwaha (62). Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh stated that investigations were on to know the reason that caused fire.