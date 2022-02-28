Narmadapuram: Tribal girls informed about women scientists

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): National award-winning science communicator Sarika Gharu informed the tribal children about the contribution of women scientists to the country on the occasion of National Science Day which falls on February 28 every year.

She held a workshop with the children of Jalikheda village.

Those women scientists are the project manager of Mangalayan Mission, Moumita Dutta, Mission Woman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Tessy Thomas and project director of Mangalayan Mission-II Muthayya Vanitha.

Gharu also spoke about deputy operation director of Mangalayan Mission-II Ritu Kardhal and virologist Gagandeep Kang. She urged the children to follow the footsteps of those scientists and work for the nation.

This year the theme of National Science Day is Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future, she said.

She further informed the children about the reasons for celebrating Science Day on February 28.

It was on this day in 1928 that Sir CV Raman who won the Nobel Prize in physics made his research 'Raman Effect' public. He was given the Nobel Prize in 1930.

She said that the first Science Day was celebrated in 1987, and the purpose of the day is to make people aware about the importance of science in daily life.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:14 AM IST