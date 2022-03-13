Narmadapuram: Tension erupts after Mazar painted with saffron colour, case registered

Narmadpuram (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Semari-Harchand village in Narmadapuram district after unidentified miscreants painted a mazar with saffron colour late Saturday night.

The miscreants also damaged a portion of the mazar.

Irked over the incident, people belonging to a particular community blocked the road and demanded arrest of the accused.

Acting on protest, officials from district administration and police rushed to the spot and pacified the protest.

The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and launched a probe into the matter.

In-charge of Babai police station, Hemant Shrivastava said that the situation was under control. “ It was mischief act by accused, apparently to disturb communal harmony. The accused would be arrested soon,” he added.

