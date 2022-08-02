Narmadapuram: Social worker Neerja Faujdar felicitated in Delhi

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Noted social worker Neerja Faujdar was felicitated on Monday, by former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and former chairperson of National Commission for Women Mamta Sharma at a ceremony organised by the Rajesh Pilot Education Committee Trust in Delhi.

Meira Kumar in her speech talked about the girls’ education. She said that education is the wealth that no one can snatch away.

Neerja Faujdar expressed gratitude to the Trust and said, “This will increase our self-confidence and will encourage us to continue to increase our chain of work.”

She further congratulated the founder of the Trust Deepak Bhati and organiser Jayant Chaudhary for the successful conduct of the program. It is worth mentioning that Neerja is serving as a social worker in the city in various fields. While holding important positions in many prestigious organisations at state as well as district level, she continues to help the needy in every possible way along with her female team, as per organisers.