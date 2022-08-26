Narmadapuram: Rape convict sentenced to life imprisonment

Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Court of Special Judge, Narmadapuram, has sentenced a rape accused to life imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a 15-year-old girl in 2021, said the District Prosecution Officer RK Khandegar on Friday. The accused had committed the crime on June 18, 2021 and was taken into police custody on June 24, 2021, added Khandegar.

Officer Khandegar stated that the then 15-year-old victim was alone in her house on June 18, 2021, when the accused identified as Shriram Kalme barged in and outraged her modesty. When she called for help, Kalme fled from the spot along with the victim's mobile phone. The girl’s parents reached home after some time and learnt about the incident. The girl’s family approached the police, who then launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. The accused man’s location was traced by tracking the victim’s mobile phone and police arrested him.

The case was presented in the Court of Special judge, where the victim was found to be a minor. Upon the victim's narration of the incident and the DNA report being found positive, Kalme was pronounced guilty by the court on Friday. He was booked under Section 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 3,000 has also been imposed on him.