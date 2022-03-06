Narmadapuram: Price for license renewal of unified liquor shop clusters approved

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The annual reserve price of year 2022- 23 is fixed at Rs 264.71 crore for the renewal of 21 single liquor groups (22 foreign composite liquor shops and 40 country composite liquor shops) of Narmadapuram under the Excise Policy, as per the instructions of the Excise Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Rajeev Chand Dubey.

Out of 21 unified liquor shop clusters of the district, 13 had applied for renewal on the reserve price fixed by the existing licensed vendors and lottery applications have been received from 4 of them.

The district execution committee under the chairmanship of collector Narmadapuram Neeraj Kumar Singh and district superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh approved the applications of 13 unified liquor shop clusters (Rs 135.13 crore) on Saturday.

They also approved the applications of 17 unified liquor shop clusters at reserved price of Rs 197.51 crore, which is 74.81% of the total fixed reserve price of the district.

Remaining four unified liquor shop clusters, Seoni Malwa, Sohagpur, Itarsi city and new Itarsi, will be approved as per the tenders.

ALSO READ Narmadapuram: Tribal girls informed about women scientists

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:05 AM IST