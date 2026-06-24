 Narmadapuram Police Launch Safe Click-2026 2.0 Cyber Awareness Campaign
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Narmadapuram Police Launch Safe Click-2026 2.0 Cyber Awareness Campaign

Citizens will be educated about online frauds, malicious links, digital arrest scams, OTP fraud, investment and lottery scams, social media fraud and banking-related cybercrimes. Police will use banners, posters, pamphlets, street plays, seminars, rallies and social media outreach to spread awareness.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
Narmadapuram Police Launch Safe Click-2026 2.0 Cyber Awareness Campaign
Narmadapuram Police Launch Safe Click-2026 2.0 Cyber Awareness Campaign | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen public awareness against rising cybercrime, Narmadapuram Police on Wednesday launched the district-wide cyber awareness campaign Safe Click-2026 2.0.

The initiative was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna at the Police Lines Control Room in the presence of Additional SP Abhishek Rajan.

The 15-day campaign, running from June 24 to July 8, aims to promote safe internet usage and cyber hygiene among citizens.

SP Sai Krishna informed that the state-level campaign was formally launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal through a Cyber Awareness Rath.

Awareness activities will be conducted across schools, colleges, banks, government and private institutions, Gram Panchayats, health centres, markets, bus stands and railway stations.

Citizens will be educated about online frauds, malicious links, digital arrest scams, OTP fraud, investment and lottery scams, social media fraud and banking-related cybercrimes.

Police will use banners, posters, pamphlets, street plays, seminars, rallies and social media outreach to spread awareness.

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