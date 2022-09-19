Narmadapuram: Peace committee holds meet, idol immersion on 3 days

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the District Level Peace Committee was organised under the chairmanship of Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh on law and order situation in view of Navratri and Dussehra festivals. The meeting was held at collectorate on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Gurkaran Singh, District Panchayat CEO Manoj Sariam, Additional Collector Manoj Singh Thakur, Municipality President Neetu Mahendra Yadav, and peace committee members attended the meeting.

Collector Singh directed the municipality to take special care of cleanliness during all upcoming festivals, to impose a strict ban on immersion in Sethani Ghat, and to ensure adequate security arrangements at the ghats during immersion.

The Peace Committee decided that idols would be immersed from October 5 to October 7 in the city's artificial immersion pool at Herbal Park Ghat.

Additionally, authorities have been directed to ensure that pandals are set up systematically during the upcoming Navratri festival so that traffic is not obstructed. Also, all organising committees have been told to use temporary MPEB connections for security reasons.†

SP Singh added, "In connection with upcoming festivals, peace committee meetings should also be organised at all police stations level."

Read Also Narmadapuram: University organises heritage tour for students