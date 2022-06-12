e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: Oath to ensure BJP victory in all polling booths

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
File Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Under Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan on Friday, BJP workers and district BJP office bearers residing in the district took oath to make the party win in all booths in the upcoming elections.

District President Madhavdas Aggarwal said that on one hand the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, the state government has not left any stone unturned in the development and service of the people.

Many schemes of public interest have been implemented in the state and it is moving fast on the path of development. Under Booth Sankalp Abhiyan, all workers took pledge to win in their respective booths.

District media in-charge Amit Mahala said that in the booth victory resolution campaign, state president of Mahila Morcha Maya Naroliya, district organisation in-charge Rakesh Jadaun, slum cell state coordinator Akhilesh Khandelwal, sports cell state coordinator Piyush Sharma were present in the booths of Nagar Mandal and Narmadapur Mandal.

article-image

