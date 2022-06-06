Narmada pipeline damaged: Many colonies to face water woes today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply in area near Bawadiya bridge on Hoshangabad road will remain affected on Monday as feeder main and gravity main pipelines were damaged by Think Gas Company Limited, said an official of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday. The water woes in the areas might continue for next few days till the pipelines are repaired completely. To fix the damages, the main pipeline of Narmada water will have to be shut down for about 18 hours. Pipeline damage led to heavy water spillage on the road.

The municipal authorities claimed that water supply pressure will be affected due to the damage to the feeder and gravity main pipeline. BMC has issued notice to the gas company for recovery of Rs 60 lakh for the damages.BMC commissioner KVS Choudary has issued the notice to the company for recovery of around Rs 60 lakh including penalty for wastage of pure water, damaging pipeline and road damage. Water supply will be at low pressure for the next two days till the damages are repaired.