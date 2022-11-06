Narmadapuram: Man gets 11-yr RI after wife ends life over dowry demands

Representative Picture |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A local court has sentenced a man to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for constantly harassing his wife for dowry, following which she committed suicide.

Additional district public prosecution officer Bhoore Singh Bhadoria on Saturday said that accused had been identified as Vinod Yadav, a resident of Bhargada village. Vinod had married Geeta in April 2015.

Soon after marriage, frequent arguments began taking place between the couple when Geeta gave birth to twin daughters. Since then, Vinod allegedly used to harass her regarding the same, some time after which he also began demanding dowry from Geeta and her parents.

Vinod demanded Rs 2 lakh, a bike and one acre of land from Geeta. He used to beat her often. Fed up with atrocities, Geeta ended her life by hanging herself from a tree in May 2019.

As many as 18 eye witnesses, 33 documents were presented in the court by the prosecution officer, on the basis of which the court pronounced Vinod guilty and sentenced him to 11 years of RI along with a fine of Rs 1,000.