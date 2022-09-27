Narmadapuram: Former CM Kamal Nath hits out at BJP

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath reached Narmadapuram district on Tuesday to address the Congress party workers. During the conference, Nath criticised BJP's code of conduct and alleged that the BJP government indulged in corruption.

Assuming charge of podium, Congress leader Kamal Nath stated under the leadership of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state topped in farmers' suicide. He then stated that Narmadapuram was a city, which is significant from the point of view of mythology and history but has not been developed till date due CM's negligence.

He then underlined the unemployment rate in the state and said that it was need of the hour to provide employment to youths in the district. He then took a dig and said that during BJP's tenure, the crime cases surged in the state.

He said assembly elections are to be held next year and advised the attendees of the conference to think twice before casting a vote. He emphasised that if voters do the needful, the Congress party would win in the Assembly elections in 2023.

City Congress president Satyendra Faujdar stated that just like all other schemes introduced by BJP, Narmada Jal Yojana was lost to corruption.

At the conference, former MP Rameshwar Neekhra, former Home Minister Kaku Bhai, former MLA Savita Diwan Sharma, State Spokesperson of MP Congress committee Rajkumar Kelu and other party workers were present.