Narmadapuram: 4th NTPC National Archery Tournament; sub-junior events end, Punjab girl shines in compound category

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The compound and recurve events for sub-junior archers under the 4th National Ranking NTPC Archery tournament ended in Narmadapuram district on Monday.

National Secretary General of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Swami Vigyananand, CISF Commandant Vaibhav Kumar Dubey and social worker Rakesh Faujdar presented awards on the winners of each event.

Vice-president of Archery Association of India, DK Vidyarthi, Former Zila Panchayat President of Narmadapuram, Bhawani Shankar Sharma, as well as other dignitaries were also present.

Archer from Punjab Parneet Kaur bagged the top spot in sub-junior 50-metre compound women's category followed by Aditi Gopichand from Maharashtra at the second place and Aishwarya Sharma from Delhi bagging the third position.

In the men's category, Manav Ganesh Rao Jadhav claimed the first position, while Kushal Dalal from Haryana finished second, followed by P Trenath Chaudhary from Andhra Pradesh at the third position.

Haryana dominated the 60-metre women's category, as Tamanna from the state seized the first position while Avni and Bhajan Kaur hailing from the very state captured the second and third positions respectively.

Maharashtra lad Kunal emerged as first position holder in men's category of the same event. He was followed by archers from Rajasthan, Kapil Singh and Mahesh Kumawat, who bagged second and third spots in the event.