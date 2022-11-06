Naramdapuram: Bandrabhan fair inaugurated

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bandrabhan fair, being organised at the confluence of Narmada and Tawa river, was inaugurated by Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh on Sunday. The fair will be held till Wednesday. On this occasion, District President Bhupendra Choukse, District Vice-President Manjulata Patel, SDM Mohini Sharma, and other officials and public representatives were present.

Collector Singh took stock of the arrangements at the fair area by motorboat and gave necessary instructions to the officials. District administration was directed to make necessary arrangements, keeping in mind that lakhs of devotees will visit fair for holy dip on full moon day of Kartik month.

District CEO Hemant Sutrakar informed that all the arrangements are made under the guidance of Collector Singh. The roads of the fair site have been repaired, keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers and devotees coming to the fair from Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Sehore, Bhopal, Rajgarh and other districts. Traffic has been made accessible in the sandy area of ??the fair by levelling the ground. Arrangement of pure drinking water has also been ensured.

He added, “To ensure the safety of the devotees from drowning in deep water during bath and to avoid any other emergency, motor boat, life jacket, wireless set, walkie-talkie, searchlight watch for skilled swimmers, divers and patrolling in the river. Apart from this, arrangements for rescue team from the lost-found centre, temporary veterinary hospital, bees and snakes etc., are also at the fair site.”

The police force will be fully prepared to deal with peace and law and order, crowd and traffic control, and all unforeseen situations. Shopkeepers from remote areas have also set up shops for the food, drink, tea snack and daily needs of the travellers coming to the fair.

Cultural programs will also be conducted continuously for entertainment and a religious atmosphere. A program to honour the young talents who have made their mark in sports, education, literature etc., related to the district panchayat area will also be organised.