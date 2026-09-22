Namibian Cheetah Elton Dies At Kuno, India’s Cheetah Count Drops To 55 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major setback to Project Cheetah, Namibian cheetah ‘Elton’, which was later renamed ‘Gaurav’, died at around 4 pm in Kuno National Park on Monday. It was detected with chronic health condition. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India declined to 55.

Now, Kuno National Park is left with 51 cheetahs, including 36 Indian-born cheetahs. Out of this, 16 cheetahs are currently ranging freely in the wild. The four cheetahs are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

In the statement, Kuno management said Gaurav was rescued from the wild on September 12 as it was weak and dull.

On examination, the cheetah was found to be markedly weak with visible muscle wasting and severe dehydration.

Immediate systematic and supportive treatment was provided, following which he was shifted to Palpur and kept in a quarantine boma (QB) for close observation and further management.

Based on the preliminary clinical examination, an underlying chronic condition was suspected. Despite continued treatment and supportive care, its condition deteriorated and subsequently the cheetah died at around 4 pm.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination and analysis of samples collected and further details will be available once the reports are received.

On Sunday, field director Uttam Sharma had told Free Press that Elton was suffering from age-related problems.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey rather claimed that the death of Elton the cheetah was declared in a delayed manner so that it should not have spoiled the celebration of four years of the Cheetah project, the PM’s birthday on September 17 and the release of a female cheetah in Gandhi Sagar on Sunday.

He claimed that Elton died on September 16. He demanded that the entire case related to Elton should be examined by an independent agency. He accused field director Uttar Kumar Sharma of hiding numerous things related to cheetahs.