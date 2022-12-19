Nakul Nath blabbers: His rally drew more crowd than Rahul Bharat Jodo Yadra did

Nakul Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Babbling of Nakul Nath, Member of Parliament from Chhindwara and son of MP Congress President Kamal Nath, has come to light. At a function in Chhindrara, he compared the number of people attending his rally at Parasia in the district with that of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yadra.

Nakul Nath said that his rally attracted more crowd than Rahul Gandhi’s march did. A rally was taken out from Badkuhi to Parasia. Nakul Nath took part in it.

He said that the rally drew more crowd than the original Bharat Jodo Yatra did. Nath’s statement came at a time when the Congress leaders across the state are claiming that Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra had drawn a huge crowd. Therefore, his statement may spawn a controversy.

When the Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Madhya Pradesh for 12 days, Nath was with Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress claimed that the march was historic and the people’s response was unprecedented. Now, he himself is putting a question mark on the presence of crowd in it.

