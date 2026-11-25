Nagpur Robbery Case: ₹3.40 Crore Stolen Cash Hidden Beneath Fodder Pile Recovered From Farm In MP’s Balaghat | Representative AI pic

BHOPAL/BALAGHAT (Madhya Pradesh): Maharashtra police on Tuesday recovered Rs 3.40 crore of the Rs 3.74 crore looted in Nagpur from a farm in Dorligram village of Balaghat district.

The cash, packed in three sacks, was concealed beneath a pile of fodder on a farm belonging to Arvind Daharwal, brother-in-law of robbery suspect Shubham.

On the night of November 18, armed miscreants robbed a car carrying Rs 3.74 crore belonging to the employees of businessman Suresh Parmar in the Tulsi Nagar area under Shanti Nagar police station limits in Nagpur.

The robbers later abandoned the car in the Khairi area along Kamptee Road and fled with the cash.

Acting on information provided by Shubham, a Nagpur crime branch team reached the village with him on Tuesday morning and recovered the stolen money.

According to police, Shubham had concealed the cash on the farm about four days ago. Daharwal allegedly provided space to hide the money.

Balaghat superintendent of police Malay Jain said villagers had told police that Shubham had arrived at his brother-in-law’s house in a car and unloaded the cash.

Jain added that Balaghat police extended assistance to their Maharashtra counterparts.

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