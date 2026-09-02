‘Nafrat Ki Rajneeti...’ Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Slams BJP Over Dropping Rajiv Gandhi’s Name From RGPV University; Warns CM Of Consequences | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following Madhya Pradesh Cabinet’s decision on Tuesday to drop 'Rajiv Gandhi' from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Congress state president Jitu Patwari criticised the BJP government and warned of not 'too good' consequences.

Patwari calls it 'politics of hatred'

Reacting to the Cabinet decision, Patwari hit out at the BJP and said the university was established when the Congress was in power.

He said, “University ka nirmaan Congress ki sarkaar rehte hue hua tha. Aaj hamari sarkaar naam badalna chahti hai. Unko naam se nafrat hai. Naam se nafrat kitni bhi ho, kaam to karke batao,” (The university was built during the Congress government. Today, our government wants to change its name. They may hate the name, but no matter how much you hate the name, show it through your work) Patwari said.

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Patwari warned the state government against what he called “politics of hate” and said that actions have consequences.

“I want to say that whatever you do, you will have to face the consequences. If the Madhya Pradesh government does politics based on hatred, it will have to face the result,” he said.

Patwari also referred to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while questioning the decision to remove Rajiv Gandhi’s name.

क्या भाजपा सरकार ने सिर्फ नाम बदलना ही विकास समझ लिया है?



RGPV को तीन हिस्सों में बांटकर विश्वविद्यालय के नाम से पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व श्री राजीव गांधी जी का नाम हटाना निंदनीय है।



भाजपा सरकार ने शिक्षा व्यवस्था सुधारने के बजाय अब राजीव गांधी प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (RGPV)… — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) September 2, 2026

He said that if there is a college or institution named after Vajpayee, Congress would not oppose it and would respect the former prime minister, who was also a Bharat Ratna awardee.

Warns CM

“Similarly, Rajiv Gandhi also has his own contribution. I respect him and I respect his legacy,” Patwari said.

He appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ask the Education Minister to stop the move.

“I request the Chief Minister to direct the Education Minister to cancel this attempt. Otherwise, the results will not be positive for you. I give you my word,” Patwari said.

मध्य प्रदेश के प्रतिष्ठित राजीव गांधी प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय (RGPV) को तीन हिस्सों में बाँटकर उसके नाम से स्व. राजीव गांधी जी का नाम हटाना भाजपा सरकार की संकीर्ण राजनीतिक सोच को दर्शाता है।



राजीव जी वह नेता थे, जिन्होंने भारत को 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक और तकनीक-सक्षम राष्ट्र की… pic.twitter.com/mkn1LEum0V — Nakul Kamal Nath (@NakulKNath) September 2, 2026

RGPV to be divided into three universities

The Bhopal-based RGPV will now be divided into three universities to improve access to technical education for students across different regions of the state.

The Bhopal university will be called Madhya Bharat Prodyogiki Avam Kaushal Vishwavidyalaya, while the Ujjain-based university will be known as Malwa Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya. The Jabalpur-based university will be called Mahakaushal Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.