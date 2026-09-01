MP Cabinet Clears ₹3,200 Crore Western Bhopal Bypass; Drops 'Rajiv Gandhi' From Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the Western Bhopal Bypass as a four-lane road with paved shoulders.

The bypass will be 35.16 km long. A revised project estimate of Rs 3,225.51 crore has been approved in this regard.

Briefing media persons about the Cabinet decisions, PWD Minister Rakesh Shukla said the project cost increased as underpasses have to be constructed in the Ratapani Tiger Reserve area.

Retired IPS Officer A Sai Manohar Appointed Advisor to CM Office

The Cabinet approved a proposal to appoint retired IPS officer A Sai Manohar as an Advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office in New Delhi. He recently retired as an IPS officer.

RGPV Divided Into Three Universities

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has been divided into three universities to ensure better access to technical education for students. The name “Rajiv Gandhi” has been removed from the university’s name.

The Bhopal-based RGPV will now be known as Madhya Bharat Prodyogiki Avam Kaushal Vishwavidyalaya. The Ujjain-based university will be known as Malwa Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, while the Jabalpur-based university will be known as Mahakaushal Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

60% Summer Moong To Be Procured

The Cabinet approved a proposal to procure 60% of the total summer moong production from farmers, instead of the earlier 25%.