‘Nadda's Arrival Is Good Sign Of BJP's Departure,’ Says Surjewala

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICC general secretary incharge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala condemned BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Sunday.

“The opportunistic journey of public fraud and money loot has started from today,” he told media persons in Bhopal. He raised questions and asked national BJP president JP Nadda, “You should answer why Madhya Pradesh was ruined in 18 years.

Why shouldn't people take account of fraudsters”. He also asked what kind of blessings does BJP need. “Should people of state bless you (BJP) for decreasing income of farmers, suicides they committed or loan of Rs 4.22 lakh crore, which BJP-led government owes,” Surjewala demanded to know.

He also attacked BJP on atrocities committed on dalits, Sidhi urination case and dissolving land lease of over 3 lakh tribals. “JP Nadda ji has been defeated in his home area by his own people. JP Nadda's arrival is a good sign of BJP's departure from Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

Responding to a query, he said Scindia supporters were joining Congress. “It shows that BJP is disintegrating and breaking in the state,” he added. He also commented on senior leaders ignored by BJP. “Former chief minister Uma Bharti was not called to join Jan Ashirwad Yatra. There is a long list of leaders who were given forced retirement in BJP,” Surjewala added.

