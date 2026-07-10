Muslims Wear Black Bands To Offer Friday Namaaz At Bhopal's Taj-ul-Masajid, Protest Inclusion Of Two Non-Muslim Members In Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board | VIDEO

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Muslim community wore black bands to offer Juma prayers at Bhopal's Taj-ul-Masajid on Friday, to protest the inclusion of two non-Muslim members in the newly reconstituted MP Waqf Board on Friday.

The symbolic protest comes days after the Madhya Pradesh government reconstituted the Waqf Board and, for the first time in the country, appointed two non-Muslim members—Manoj Malpani from Indore and Animesh Bhargava from Raghogarh in Guna district—to the board.

According to organisers, worshippers from different parts of Bhopal will gather at Taj-ul-Masajid for Friday prayers and wear black bands on their hands to express their opposition to the government's decision.

#Watch | मध्य प्रदेश वक्फ बोर्ड में दो गैर मुस्लिम सदस्यों की नियुक्ति को लेकर मचा बवाल अब थमता नजर नहीं आ रहा है. भोपाल के मुस्लिम समाज यानी भाईजानों में इस फैसले को लेकर भारी आक्रोश है. इस बीच ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम त्योहार कमेटी ने सीधे प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर बोर्ड… pic.twitter.com/BLHDJi33gw — Live Times (@livetimes_news) July 9, 2026 Muslim organisations said the protest will remain peaceful and is meant to convey their concerns to the government. The opposition to the new Waqf Board began earlier this week when members of the All India Muslim Tyohar Committee staged a protest at Budhwara Square in Bhopal. The organisation later sent a letter to the President and the Prime Minister, demanding that the current Waqf Board be dissolved and the appointment order be withdrawn.

The issue also led to the resignation of Nikah Qazi Mohammad Maaz Khan Nomani Nadvi from the post of General Secretary of the Deeni Taleemi Board. He cited differences over the support extended to some members of the newly formed Waqf Board.

In the past two days, several Islamic scholars and leaders of Muslim organisations have also criticised the government's decision.

Jamiyat Ulema Madhya Pradesh president Mufti Mohammad Ahmad questioned the government's claim of transparency, saying that if such representation is introduced in the Waqf Board, Muslims should also be included in committees of other religions. Naib Sadar Mufti Zia Qasmi made a similar demand.

Friday's black-band protest is being seen as the first large symbolic protest after demonstrations, memorandums, public statements, video messages and resignations over the issue.