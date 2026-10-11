'Music Is In Our Blood': Twin Singers Sukriti And Prakriti Kakar Open Up About Their Journey, Struggles And Sisterhood In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Well-known twin singing sensations Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have carved a distinct niche for themselves in the Indian music industry with their melodious voices and dynamic collaboration. From shifting their base from Delhi to Mumbai at a young age to charting their own success path in non-film music, the talented sisters have come a long way.

In a conversation with media personnel in the city, the duo opened up about their early musical roots, the ongoing struggles of the industry, their bond as sisters, and their biggest career turning points.

Music has been a way of life for Sukriti and Prakriti since childhood. Growing up with a mother who was a music teacher, their household was constantly filled with musical energy.

"We always wanted to be singers ever since we were kids, and we were very lucky to make it our profession," they shared, recalling that their earliest memories revolve around singing. While they began recording professionally at 16, their passion for music was sparked around the ages of 9 and 10.

Moving from Delhi to Mumbai at just 10 years old marked a major turning point and the beginning of their professional hustle. Prakriti said that struggle takes different forms at different stages of life.

From auditioning for numerous ad films as children to continuing the audition grind even today as established artists, they believe the ongoing struggle is precisely what makes their musical journey so rewarding.

Sharing a close bond as twins, the sisters have plenty of quirks to laugh about. Prakriti loves Sukriti’s strict punctuality and ability to always be ready on time, but she humorously admitted she dislikes when Sukriti acts like a bossy older sister—forgetting she is older by a mere two minutes!

While playback singing for movies remains a staple part of their careers, a major turning point arrived when they began releasing music together.

Although they always performed live shows as a duo, releasing their first independent non-film track in 2019 completely transformed their career trajectory and brought them immense excitement.

For the Kakar sisters, Aakriti has always been their biggest guide, first friend, and mentor.

From teaching them and introducing them to rich genres like ghazals, folk music, and Sufi tracks to listening to their newest releases first, Aakriti remains an integral part of every milestone in their musical journey.