 Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMunicipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

The public hearing is being held after instructions from the chairperson of Nagar Palika, Neetu Mahendra Yadav, and chief municipal officer Hemeshwari Patle

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram | Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing will be held in the Nagar Palika office on every Thursday from 11am to 2pm to solve the problems the residents are facing.

The public hearing is being held after instructions from the chairperson of Nagar Palika, Neetu Mahendra Yadav, and chief municipal officer Hemeshwari Patle.

Both Yadav and Patle said the public hearing will be held every Thursday when the officials will hear the problems faced by the public. If there is any government holiday, the hearing will be conducted next Thursday, they said.

A large number of people reach the collectorate on every Tuesday with complaints related to the civic body. Now, the complainants do not have to go to the collectorate, they said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Read Also
54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni
article-image

The hearing will be held in the Amrita auditorium of the Nagar Palika, Patle said. All officers and employees of the civic body, including in-charge officers and clerks, should also be present with all documents at the hearing.

The heads of departments and any clerical staff will face action if they are absent from the meeting, Patle said, adding that the officials will also solve the problems raised by the public.

Yadav appealed to the residents to come to the public hearing and tell their problems, which would be solved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Bhopal: Street Lights Off, City Streets Unsafe

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials

PDS Rice Scam In Seoni: After 7-Years Probe EOW Books 11 Rice Millers, 2 Government Officials