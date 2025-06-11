Municipality To Hold Public Hearing Every Thursday In Narmadapuram | Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing will be held in the Nagar Palika office on every Thursday from 11am to 2pm to solve the problems the residents are facing.

The public hearing is being held after instructions from the chairperson of Nagar Palika, Neetu Mahendra Yadav, and chief municipal officer Hemeshwari Patle.

Both Yadav and Patle said the public hearing will be held every Thursday when the officials will hear the problems faced by the public. If there is any government holiday, the hearing will be conducted next Thursday, they said.

A large number of people reach the collectorate on every Tuesday with complaints related to the civic body. Now, the complainants do not have to go to the collectorate, they said.

Read Also 54-Year-Old Man Murdered After Drunken Brawl In Katni

The hearing will be held in the Amrita auditorium of the Nagar Palika, Patle said. All officers and employees of the civic body, including in-charge officers and clerks, should also be present with all documents at the hearing.

The heads of departments and any clerical staff will face action if they are absent from the meeting, Patle said, adding that the officials will also solve the problems raised by the public.

Yadav appealed to the residents to come to the public hearing and tell their problems, which would be solved.