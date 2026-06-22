Municipal Truck Catches Fire Near LNCT University In Bhopal; Fitness, Insurance Found Expired |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A municipal corporation truck caught fire near the gate of LNCT University in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, as reported on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred on Raisen Road in Bhopal on Sunday night, causing panic in the area.

Sources said the container-like truck was returning from the Adampur garbage dumping site when smoke was seen coming out of the cabin as it reached in front of the university gate.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and got down to inspect it, only to find flames rising from beneath the cabin.

Fire brigade reached after 30 mins

Locals and employees rushed to help and tried to control the fire using water bottles from a nearby vehicle.

However, the fire could not be controlled and soon spread further, burning the cabin and the truck’s front tyres.

Eyewitnesses said the fire brigade did not reach the spot for nearly half an hour, forcing people to manage the situation on their own initially.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the vehicle.

Read Also Massive Fire At Bhopal Firecracker Shop; VIDEO Shows Repeated Explosions During The Blaze

Vehicle lacked fitness

Meanwhile, when details of the truck’s documents were checked, it was found that the vehicle did not have valid fitness, insurance, or permit.

Online records showed that its fitness certificate had expired in 2021, while its insurance had lapsed in 2019.

The incident has raised serious questions over the condition of municipal vehicles operating in the city.

Massive fire erupts have fire cracker company

On June 12, a massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop on Bairagarh Road in Halalpura early Friday morning, triggering repeated explosions and flames rising nearly 70 feet high.

Firecrackers worth several lakhs were destroyed. The blaze, which started around 3:30 am, caused panic in the area, though no injuries were reported.