Municipal Staff Draw Flak For Painting Railing In Reverse Tricolour Pattern | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A case of alleged negligence by municipal employees has sparked controversy after a railing and hand pump near a marriage hall were painted in colours resembling the Indian national flag but arranged in reverse order.

The incident drew criticism on social media, prompting the Nagar Palika to rectify the mistake within two hours.

The matter came to light in Talaiya Mohalla, where a 2.5-foot-high railing had recently been installed outside a marriage hall to prevent vehicle parking along the roadside.

On June 23, municipal workers painted the railing with green on top, white in the middle and saffron at the bottom.

Residents expressed displeasure, saying that the Tricolour is a symbol of national pride and that displaying its colours in reverse order hurts public sentiments.

Following widespread criticism on social media, the municipality repainted the railing with the correct colour arrangement.

Attempts to contact the municipal engineer for clarification were unsuccessful, as calls went unanswered.