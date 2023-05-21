Municipal council meeting: New Market’s parking tender cancelled

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled tender of Akhtar Enterprises for taking parking charges from two-wheelers in parking lot in front of Quality Restaurant (New Market). The decision was passed by municipal council at a meeting held here on Saturday. Parking is free in Bhopal except at notified premium parking places for four-wheelers and multi-level parking.

Recently, Bhopal district collector Asheesh Singh has ordered to abolish all two- wheeler parking lots in vicinity of New Market.

During question hour, there was din at the council meeting after Mayor-in-Council member Jadgish Yadav said no parking charges were collected from two-wheeler drivers in New Market.

Raising ruckus, Congress corporator Yogendra Chauhan aka Guddu Chauhan showed the receipt of paid parking in New Market in the House. In response, Bhopal municipal council chairman Kishan Suryavanshi issued directives to cancel the parking tender of New Market. He also instructed to install boards mentioning free parking wherever needed.

Guddu Chauhan said Akhtar Enterprises was allotted tender for car parking but he was also collecting parking charge from two-wheelers in front of Quality Restaurant.

Congress walk out

Mayor Malti Rai charged Congress corporators with indifference. Congress corporators walked out before mayor addressed the House over alleged 524 resolutions (tenders) passed by Mayor-in-Council without municipal council’s consent. She said Congress corporators did not cooperate in any development work. They only try to mount pressure on officers by taking information through RTI, she said.

Congress protest

Congress corporators trooped into the well of House against BMC administration for not sanctioning money from corporators’ development fund. Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said it was up to corporators to use their development fund quarterly, monthly or yearly. BMC administration should not intervene in their matter as it is election year and every corporator wants development in his or her ward, he said.

Name change

Two proposals to change name were cleared by the council. Park development at plot no 91 in ABD area of Smart City has been named as Sahityakar Park. The road from ward office, Chetak bridge to Sector A, Kasturba Nagar, has been named as Chitrakar Sachida Nagdev Marg.

BMC pays Rs 19.72 cr instead of Rs1.73cr; corrects it later

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) paid Rs 19,72,48,805 against online tender (2022 UAD 1835681) allotted to Annexcy Consulting Private Limited. Money was paid for 58 devices at rate of Rs 2,98,500 per device. So it was Rs 1,73,13,000 but it paid Rs 19.72 crore instead of Rs 1.73 crore. However, it was corrected later. Issue was raised at municipal council meeting.

BMC Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “Mistake happened as amount was not mentioned in words. BMC officers should make it habit that any amount, which is paid should be mentioned in words.”