Mumma Hen Fights Venomous Snake After Five Chicks Go Missing From Scrapyard In MP's Seoni | Video

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): An aggressive fight was witnessed between a mumma hen and a venomous snake as the reptile tried to hunt down chicks at a scrapyard in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni. The viral clip shows the hen fluttering and protecting its chicks as the snake hisses, expanding its hood in an attempt to attack .

However, despite her desperate efforts, the snake eventually killed and swallowed all five chicks.

The viral CCTV video shows the hen repeatedly attacking the snake inside a scrap storage room at a house in Churka village under Lakhnadon tehsil.

The snake and the hen can be seen fighting bravely, flapping and flying at the reptile in an attempt to drive it away. The snake repeatedly strikes at the bird before finally overpowering it and making its way to the chicks.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Snake & Hen Fight Goes Viral After Chicks Go Missing From Scrapyard In MP’s Seoni #viralnews #viralvideo #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/dYBpgCLbQz — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 6, 2026

According to the locals, the chicks had been kept in a room used to store old household items.

The incident came to light the next morning when the family noticed the chicks were missing. After checking the CCTV footage, they discovered the snake had entered the room during the night.

मध्य प्रदेश के सिवनी जिले से मां की ममता का एक बेहद भावुक कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। लखनादौन तहसील के ग्राम चूरका में एक मुर्गी अपने चूजों को बचाने के लिए जहरीले सांप से भिड़ गई। पूरी घटना घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई, जिसका वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल… pic.twitter.com/0bxxZJcSDP — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) August 5, 2026

A local snake rescuer was informed and later safely captured the snake from the house.

Netizens have called the video disturbing, while many praised the mother hen's bravery, saying she fought fearlessly until the very end in a desperate attempt to save her chicks.