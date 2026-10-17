Mumbai To Indore IndiGo Flight Diverted To Bhopal After Three Failed Landing Attempts Amid Bad Weather At Devi Ahilyabai Airport

IndiGo Flight Diverted to Bhopal After Three Failed Landing Attempts in Indore Amid Bad Weather | Representative Image

Mumbai To Indore IndiGo Flight Delayed Due To Bad Weather: An IndiGo flight diverted to Bhopal after three failed landing attempts at Indore airport. Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the flight which was scheduled to land at 11:50 AM at Indore airport on Saturday, arrived 2 hours 30 minutes late, triggering panic among the 195 passengers on board.

The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E-5181, which was travelling from Mumbai to Indore. The aircraft was scheduled to arrive in Indore at 11:50 am before departing for Hyderabad at 12:20 pm. However, adverse weather conditions made landing difficult for the pilot.

Crew Members Inform After IndiGo Passengers Panic Mid-Air

According to the information available, unfavourable wind direction and speed prevented the aircraft from landing safely. The plane approached the runway but had to ascend again instead of landing. This happened three times, leaving passengers anxious as they struggled to understand why the aircraft kept moving towards the runway and then taking off again.

The repeated attempts led to panic inside the aircraft. The cabin crew subsequently informed passengers about the weather conditions and the decision to divert the flight to Bhopal in the interest of their safety.

Raja Bhoj Airport Flight Landing Successful After Two Attempts

Following three failed landing attempts in Indore, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Bhopal. However, landing at Raja Bhoj Airport also required two attempts before the aircraft finally touched down successfully.

The passengers relieved after the plane landed safely in Bhopal. The incident caused a significant delay in the flight's schedule.

After landing in Bhopal, the aircraft took off for Indore at 2:20 pm. The flight eventually reached Indore around two hours and 30 minutes behind its scheduled arrival time.