 Mumbai Police Arrest Youth In Indore Over Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMumbai Police Arrest Youth In Indore Over Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car

Mumbai Police Arrest Youth In Indore Over Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car

Mumbai Police have detained a man named Pranjal in Indore for questioning in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car. His mobile phone location led police to Indore on Saturday. Investigators suspect he may have been in contact with the alleged shooter. However, his exact connection to the incident remains unclear, and further investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 24, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Mumbai Police Arrest Youth In Indore Over Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car
Mumbai Police Arrest Youth In Indore Over Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car |

Indore: Mumbai Police have arrested a young man named Pranjal from Indore in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car. Police suspect that Pranjal was in contact with the shooter involved in the incident. However, his exact role in the case is yet to be established.

According to preliminary information, Mumbai Police had been tracking Pranjal’s mobile phone location as part of their investigation. On Saturday, his location was traced to Indore. Following this, a Mumbai Police team arrived in the city and, with the help of Indore Police, arrested him.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source