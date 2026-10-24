Mumbai Police Arrest Youth In Indore Over Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car |

Indore: Mumbai Police have arrested a young man named Pranjal from Indore in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car. Police suspect that Pranjal was in contact with the shooter involved in the incident. However, his exact role in the case is yet to be established.

According to preliminary information, Mumbai Police had been tracking Pranjal’s mobile phone location as part of their investigation. On Saturday, his location was traced to Indore. Following this, a Mumbai Police team arrived in the city and, with the help of Indore Police, arrested him.