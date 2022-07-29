Multai: Residents stage protest over water logging and other civic issues

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): A section of residents led by BJP district vice-president Backward Classes Front Kirti Yadav staged a protest at the municipal ward office alleging indifferent attitude of the civic body employees in addressing the problems people are facing in certain wards.

They submitted a memorandum to the authorities to draw their attention to their problems.

The protesters alleged the residents in Tapti Ward, Santra Mandi etc had been facing water logging during the rainy season for the past several years. Even water which was contaminated and polluted entered their houses resulting in food grains and food items getting spoiled.

They said students found it much difficult to go to their schools due to mud and filth all around. Mosquito breeding was another problem in the season resulting in diseases.

The residents said if their problems were not resolved within seven days they would be forced to launch an agitation.

