Multai: Vijay Diwas program at Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School in Rajiv Gandhi ward paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war on the occasion of Vijay Divas on July 26th Tuesday.

According to the information received, newly elected councillor Kusum Maruthi Pawar was also present at the event. Under the leadership of NCC in-Charge Asha, the students celebrated the Vijay Divas. Essay and painting competitions were organised during the event.

“We are living a happy and comfortable life because of our brave-hearts,” Anish Nair, Director of the school was quoted while addressing the program. He further added, “On this day our Soldiers hoisted the tri-color at the summit by defeating the Pakistanis”.

According to the information received the director also motivated the students to do their duty with full devotion as it would ultimately lead the country to prosper.

“We should respect our Constitution, National Anthem, Tri-color and soldiers,” Kusum was quoted while addressing the program. She further added that she was happy to see the intensity of participation in the event.

Sanchana Jain president of the institution, Vinita Nair, principal of the school, and other staff were also present during the event.

